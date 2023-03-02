Numerous Tribland residents were named to the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement at Wayne State College in Wayne for the fall 2022 semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
Individuals on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. Those who achieved a 4.0 GPA are noted.
The Tribland honorees, listed by home address, are:
Alexandria: Lane Barton (4.0)
Alma: Madison Schuller (4.0), Brooke Snyder
Giltner: Jillian Grantham (4.0)
Harvard: Jonathan Mueller, Jarvis Smith
Hastings: Krystin Aschoff (4.0), Aimee Denton (4.0), Kaylee Fitzke, Monica Menke, Courtnie Wendt (4.0), Emma Wray
Hebron: Sydney Escritt, Megan Lukert
Juniata: Seth Ostrander, Brennan Wrightsman
Minden: Kaylee Smith, Alaina Suchsland
Sutton: Evan Landauer, Macey Peterworth, Glenda Vance
