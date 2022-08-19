Juniata area farmer Jay Reiners has been re-elected chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board, and Giltner area farmer Brandon Hunnicutt was re-elected vice chairman, the Corn Board announced in a news release Wednesday.
Reiners, an at-large member of the board, grows field corn, seed corn and soybeans. He has been farming for more than 30 years and is the fourth generation of his family on the land.
Reiners holds an associate’s degree in general agriculture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has served on the Corn Board since 2017.
Hunnicutt farms near Giltner with his father and brother, raising corn, popcorn, seed corn and soybeans. He holds a bahcelor’s degree in agricultural business from UNL and has served on the Corn Board since 2014, representing District 3.
Andy Groskopf, who represents District 8, was re-elected secretary/treasurer of the board. He farms corn and dry edible beans near Scottsbluff.
The Corn Board is funded through a half-cent per bushel producer checkoff paid on all corn marketed in Nebraska. Nine farmer-directors govern the group, the mission of which is to promote the value of corn “by creating opportunities.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts recently appointed Dan Nerud of Dorchester as a new member of the board to represent District 1. He replaces David Bruntz of Friend, who had served since 2013 and opted not to seek reappointment.
Nerud is a fourth-generation farmer and is part of an operation with his two sons. They grow irrigated and dryland corn, soybeans, wheat and hay and have a cow-calf herd in the Dorchester, Crete and Wilber area. He is active in leadership with the Nebraska and National Corn Growers associations.
