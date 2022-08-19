Juniata area farmer Jay Reiners has been re-elected chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board, and Giltner area farmer Brandon Hunnicutt was re-elected vice chairman, the Corn Board announced in a news release Wednesday.

Reiners, an at-large member of the board, grows field corn, seed corn and soybeans. He has been farming for more than 30 years and is the fourth generation of his family on the land.

