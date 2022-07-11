Over the last several months, a number of readers have been kind enough to let me know they appreciate the additional Nebraska-oriented content now appearing in the Hastings Tribune thanks to the Flatwater Free Press.
As I explained in a previous column, FFP is a nonprofit newsroom that publishes features and enterprise stories of Nebraska interest online at flatwaterfreepress.org.
Most Flatwater stories, and the photos that go with them, are available free of charge to newspapers across the state wishing to publish them in their print and online editions.
We at the Tribune have been delighted to make use of this additional, high-quality content, which has been produced by Flatwater staff members and freelance contributors from across Nebraska.
Flatwater doesn’t work for the Tribune, and the Tribune doesn’t work for Flatwater. At the same time, Flatwater already has become an important partner to the Tribune and many other Nebraska news organizations in connecting news consumers with good journalism.
Flatwater employs and contracts with some excellent reporters and photojournalists who are highly skilled in gathering information and telling stories. On the enterprise side, they commit the time and shoe leather to unpack complicated and sometimes contentious situations in state government and around Nebraska. And many of the features they produce are by turns thought-provoking, heartwarming and inspiring.
Flatwater, like the Hastings Tribune, recognizes that access to good journalism is essential for society if we are to be informed, watchful and empathetic citizens capable of maintaining a strong and resilient democracy.
Unlike the Tribune, Flatwater is not a community newspaper of record with a primary duty to cover all city council, county board and school board meetings and other local community news day by day and week by week.
Flatwater can commit its resources to delve into large stories of broad interest, as well as chase features across coverage area boundaries, in ways a local newspaper often cannot.
At the same time, Flatwater, being a nonprofit organization, does not depend on advertising revenue to float its boat. Instead, it taps other sources of financial support — most notably civic-minded philanthropy.
Next Tuesday, July 19, the Tribune will welcome Flatwater Free Press representatives to a meet-and-greet open house here at our office building located at Second Street and Burlington Avenue.
FFP Executive Director Matt Wynn and Editor Matthew Hansen plan to be here from 3:30-5 p.m. for an informal visit with community members who would like to meet them. Both are veteran journalists and great conversationalists, and they are trying to get out across the state to speak with and listen to individuals with questions to ask and stories to tell.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Tribune folks will be there to visit, as well, but no one involved has any agenda other than conversation and connection-building.
We will meet in Seaton Hall, the space that formerly housed the Tribune business office and now is used as a rental venue for meetings, receptions and other gatherings. If you haven’t seen it already, you may be interested in some of the Tribune, Seaton family and newspaper industry history on display there. Light refreshments will be served.
Those attending are welcome to park in the lot north of the Tribune Building and use the main north entrance to reach Seaton Hall. Signage will direct you.
Thanks, as always, for reading the Hastings Tribune.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Reach him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.
