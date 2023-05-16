051723DOTbgolfDzingle03.jpg

Doniphan-Trumbull's Hayden Dzingle chips the ball onto the green during the Class C, District 4 meet Tuesday at Indianhead Golf Club. Dzingle finished tied for second with a 76.

 Marc Zavala/Grand Island Independent

GRAND ISLAND — Tuesday's Class C, District 4 tournament featured low scores, triumphs over early obstacles, heartaches, and even playoff drama. And for three Tibland golfers, the tourney resulted in a berth to the state tournament.

For Doniphan-Trumbull's Hayden Dzingle and Fillmore Central's Alex Schademann, there was pressure to get back to the state tournament, where they both medaled last season. Meanwhile, Sutton's Harrison Herndon turned in an impressive back-nine to capture the final state qualification.

