GRAND ISLAND — Tuesday's Class C, District 4 tournament featured low scores, triumphs over early obstacles, heartaches, and even playoff drama. And for three Tibland golfers, the tourney resulted in a berth to the state tournament.
For Doniphan-Trumbull's Hayden Dzingle and Fillmore Central's Alex Schademann, there was pressure to get back to the state tournament, where they both medaled last season. Meanwhile, Sutton's Harrison Herndon turned in an impressive back-nine to capture the final state qualification.
At the end of Tuesday's action, all three were happy to qualify for next week's state meet and felt like they were bringing some momentum with them.
"This tournament showed that my game is right at where I need to be, or near where I need to be," said Schademann, who was one of three golfers to finish with a 76, the second-lowest score of the day. "I just have to work on a couple small facets. I'm really just looking forward to state."
Schademann and Dzingle both turned in scores of 76, though they took different paths to get there. The D-T ace had his best round on the front-nine, recording a 37. He was able to avoid danger with his irons and his short game after experiencing some inconsistency off the tee.
"I hit the ball decent at the start, but I started losing my feel a little on the long shots," Dzingle said. "I chipped very well and I putted very well, so I could get up and down all day. That save my butt."
Dzingle has been a part of the Cardinals state-qualifying teams each of the last two years, tying for eighth place in last year's meet. This year, however, he'll be the lone Cardinal going; D-T placed fourth as a team, missing out on the top-three automatic berth by 10 strokes.
"It feels good going to state; hopefully I can do well there. It's sad the team couldn't make it, but we all grinded and had a great year," he said. "I'll miss my partner (Camdyn Beirow); we played for three years together — every day, just up downs on the putting green in practice. It'll be sad seeing him go. They've helped me and I've grown through them. They've helped me get better, and I love those guys. I'll miss them for sure."
Like Dzingle, Schademann struggled off the tee. After the round, he said it was his driver that was the biggest reason for him shooting a 40 in the first nine holes. But Schademann started using more of his irons to keep his ball in the fairway on the back-nine. The result: He, along with Herndon, was one of four golfers to post a nine-hole score of 36.
"The big difference was realizing that it was futile to keep getting out my driver," he said. "For the life of me, I couldn't understand why I was throwing darts with my irons but I couldn't hit my driver for anything. On the back, I just kept it on the fairway and trusted my long iron game."
Schademann, who has placed second and third the last two years at state, knew he had to refocus after shooting a 40. Any worse than that on the back, and he wouldn't even have qualified for the state meet.
"The cut-line was definitely something that you had to keep in your mind...You don't want to focus on, 'I have to qualify for state,' on every shot, but I did have to refocus and make sure I came in with a good score on the back," he said.
The re-focusing worked, as he made par or birdie on each of the last five holes.
Herndon also benefitted from a stellar second half of the tourney. His 36 on the back got started with a birdie on the 10th hole. After that, the Sutton sophomore felt like he was in the zone.
"The putter got hot on the first hole of the back nine. On hole 10, I hit a 25-footer for birdie, and I was like, 'Okay, we're on.' I hit some long putts that I really needed for par saves," he said.
After shooting a 44 on the front, things looked bleak for Herndon. But he stayed persistent, clawing his way up the standings to qualify for his first state meet. He was proud of the way he persevered throughout the day.
"(Qualifying) has been a goal of mine all year," he said. "I've always just thought, 'Place in the top 10 at every meet.' And my coach told me right before, 'Just one more meet; place top 10 and you're there.'
"The front nine was kind of sketchy — a 44 on the front is definitely not what you want — but I fought back. It means a lot that I was able to fight through and endure. It's a tough course, and I played well on the back nine."
Two more Tribland golfers narrowly missed out on qualifying for the state meet. St. Ceciia's Graham Daly was 13th after shooting an 82, and Superior's Colten Butler was just one stroke away from clinching a state berth, shooting an 81 and placing 12th. In the team race, Grand Island Central Catholic ran away with the district title after turning in a score of 314. St. Paul and Heartland both tied for second with a 340, with the Wildcats taking the runner-up plaque after a playoff.
Herndon said he plans on getting up to Columbus to play a practice round or two. He hopes to play competitively at the season's final meet, but he's mostly going to try to enjoy the moment.
As for Schademann, he has expectations of playing well at Elks Country Club in Columbus. He said the course is shorter, so he should be able to rely on the irons that helped him place so well on Tuesday.
He also said the experience of placing in the top three the last two years should help him overcome the mental challenge the state meet always provides.
"I think a course like Columbus plays to my favor," he said. "A lot of the kids can bomb it and hit 340 (yards) and stuff, but Columbus is a course that, no matter what, you have to keep it in the fairway and you have to be consistent and steady the whole time if you want to post a good number. I feel like that's mentally challenging for a lot of kids, but I feel like I'm better suited for that challenge."
Dzingle believes he has a effective mental approach to competing at the state tournament. He knows that he can only control the next shot in front of him. Whatever happened before is over and done with, and he can't control how others are performing, so he's just going to focus on one shot at a time.
"If I play well but I don't place, I can't be mad about that," he said. "I just try to make the most of each shot and each round; if I play well then I play well, and if I don't then I don't. I can't change it after the fact."
Team results
1, Grand Island Central Catholic 314; 2, St. Paul 340; 3, Heartland 340; 4, Doniphan-Trumbull 350; 5, Central City 352; 6, Ord 358; 7, Sutton 363; 8, Fillmore Central 364; 9, Gibbon 368; 10, Wood River 376; 11, St. Cecilia 379; 12, Centura 400; 13, Twin River 411; 14, Superior 425; 15, Arcadia/Loup City 474
Individual results
1, Sam Wells, St. Paul 73; 2, Hayden Dzingle, Doniphan-Trumbull, 76; 2, Bowdie Fox, GICC, 76; 2, Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central, 76; 5, Creighton Friesen, Heartland, 77; 6, Ayden Zikmund, Central City, 78; 7, Jack Alberts, GICC, 79; 7, Kyle Kelly, GICC, 79; 9, Harrison Herndon, Sutton, 80; 9, Rowe Lillienthal, Ord 80; 9, Joe Messere, GICC, 80
Doniphan-Trumbull results
T2, Hayden Dzingle 76; Jett Hollister 89; Camdyn Beirow 86; Parker Volk 101; Aiden Stone 99
Fillmore Central results
T2, Alex Schademann 76; Ayden Wusk 99; Travis Meyer 87; Carson Asche 102; Hunter Lukes 105
St. Cecilia results
Graham Daly 82; John-Paul Hrnchir 96; Creighton Uridil 98; Jack Uridil 116; Grady Zeckser 103
Superior results
Colten Butler 81; Carsyn Koenig 113; Ashton Grassmann 106; Owen Perry 126; Ayron Grassmann 125
Sutton results
Jayden Friesen 83; T9, Harrison Herndon 80; Aiden Jones 91; Greyson Stengel 109; Carson Mau 126
Class B, District 3
Adams Central’s Brayden Underwood and Minden’s Brycen Schwenka finished four strokes out of qualifying for the Class B state tournament during Tuesday’s round at York Country Club.
Both golfers carded an 84 on the par-70 course to lead their teams.
The Patriots finished sixth as a team in the 11-team district, collectively shooting a 349.
Axel Andersen turned in 86, Drew Goracke 88 and Decker Shestak 91. Nonscoring was Cole Redding’s 92.
Minden placed seventh with a 361. Seth Hauserman carded an 87, William Runions a 92 and Isaac Kuehn 98. Alex Johnson was at 101.
Hastings High ended its season in 10th place with a 391. Parker Beck fired a 92 to lead the Tigers. Cooper Rutt scored a 94, Elijah Engelhardt 99 and Jacob Good 106. Braiden Kort shot 127.
York won the district after a playoff against Norris. Both shot 302, and both teams qualify for the Class B state meet. Third-place Waverly also qualified after its composite 323.
York’s Jaxson Hinze had the low round of the day at 3-under 67.
