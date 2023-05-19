Fatal Vehicle Crash-Oregon

A damaged vehicle sits on the side of the road on Interstate 5 northbound on Thursday in Marion County, Ore. Two semi-trucks and a passenger van were involved in the deadly crash.

 Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal via AP

The Associated Press

ALBANY, Ore. — The driver of a semitruck that slammed into a passenger van on Interstate 5 in western Oregon, killing 7 people in one of the state’s deadliest crashes in recent years, was arrested Friday on suspicion of manslaughter, DUI and other charges, police said.

