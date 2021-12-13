Pull into a truck stop late at night, and the first thing you may notice is all the light.
Inside and out, high and low, the place is bathed in light — an oasis of dazzling brightness along the side of the dark and lonely highway. Meanwhile, idling diesel engines rumble out in the parking area and running lights down the sides of the semitrailers give off their own soft glow.
Inside — perhaps from a restaurant booth — you can watch people just arriving out of the blackness and ready for a restroom break, a meal and a chance to relax.
Not all these customers are truckers, of course. Many may need little more than five or 10 minutes to visit a restroom, buy a drink and a bag of snacks, and fill their tank with fuel before they continue on their way.
To me, though, the professional truck drivers are the ones who capture the imagination. Many are solitary, and they watch a TV on the wall or talk quietly into a mobile phone as they wait for their bacon and eggs or chicken-fried steak at a quarter-to-midnight. Others arrive in pairs — a husband and wife, perhaps — and settle in for a leisurely meal and a chance to visit with servers and customers at nearby tables.
Many of the drivers keep to themselves, while others are gregarious. All need a break out of the truck and a chance to refocus before heading back to the truck to sleep or re-take the road..
I’m fascinated by the thought that these individuals are from every hometown in America and are headed to every destination, hauling cargo ranging from live Nebraska cattle to perishable California produce to giant rolls of Canadian newsprint needed desperately at a newspaper printing plant near you.
While drivers must watch the clock carefully in order to comply with federal safety regulations, in many cases their day is night and their night is day. In a sense, it may be less important what time the clock reads than how many hours they have been behind the wheel and how many hours they have to reach the unloading dock. They hold all this in their minds out on the open road, watching the dashed centerline on the ribbon of concrete beneath them disappear, mile after mile after mile.
By tomorrow or the next day or the day after that, they may pass this way again, now headed in the opposite direction and with a brand-new payload and deadline to meet.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in May 2020 the United States had an estimated 1,797,710 heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers. Of course, not all of those are what we call long-haul, “over-the-road” truckers. In a report to Congress earlier this year, federal agencies estimated the country has 300,000-500,000 long-haul drivers.
But, whether they drive regular delivery routes, farm to market or coast to coast, our drivers keep the wheels of the U.S. economy turning, 24/7/365. And, as we've come to understand in a new way recently, the loads they deliver are part-and-parcel of the way we live.
My guess is that, whatever romance may be associated with hitting the open road, eating supper at 2 in the morning or seeing the country from the driver’s seat of a big rig, truck drivers would be the first to admit their jobs are difficult and stressful.
Deadline pressure, icy roads, long waits to load and unload, time spent away from home, and responsibility for high-dollar payloads would be just a few of the issues that would make this career daunting.
On the other hand, it must feel satisfying to be part of the mighty system that puts products from all over the world into the hands of consumers and steers food from America’s farms and ranches onto families’ kitchen tables.
Today, we salute all those who put in the time behind the wheel to keep those supply chains moving and make life better for the rest of us.
