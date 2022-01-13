Transporting goods ranging from food to automobiles and everything in between, truck drivers are crucial to the economic health of the country.
To train drivers to meet the growing demand in the field for at least two decades, Central Community College-Hastings has been offering a truck-driving program to help students earn a commercial driver’s license, or CDL.
Program Supervisor Matthew McCann said truck driving is a growing field with pay and benefits increasing to meet demand.
While in many years there’s been about a 5% increase in pay over the course of a year, he said, this year it’s more like 14-15%
“I think it’s a great field to get into,” McCann said. “You get to see a lot of beautiful country. Companies are very competitive on wage scale and benefits.”
The six-week program offers semi tractor-trailer driving experience on the campus driving range along with over-the-road (OTR) driving under the supervision of a licensed professional driver.
Students learn to drive in a two-mile track practice area, which is able to accommodate eight trucks at once. Lessons are customized to meet each student’s needs.
During the course, students receive 240 hours of combined instruction and driving time with a minimum of 50 hours of hands-on driving time on the school range, city streets, highways and interstate. These 50 hours of hands-on driving give students a minimum of 500 miles behind the wheel and 1,300 miles of observation time.
“Safety is a big part of it,” McCann said. “You can only operate or drive so many hours.”
Once in the workforce, he said, most drivers start working for a trucking company, but some drivers become owner/operators. There is an even mix of both local and over-the-road (OTR) positions available for drivers.
Local drivers generally are able to return home every night. Usually, deliveries are within a 200-mile radius and pay an hourly wage.
OTR workers usually receive higher pay, but they are on the road more. They are paid by mileage and generally are gone for a week at a time, but try to be home on weekends.
“There are so many jobs out there,” he said. “They have the advantage to choose what they want to do.”
Not only is there demand for drivers, but the CCC truck driving program is highly sought. The college generally has a wait list of students wanting to get into the program.
McCann said the college now is trying to offer eight classes per year, which works out to be about 50 students completing the program.
In March 2021, the college added another truck-driving trainer to the program to try to keep up with demand. Instead of two trainers being able to work with six students, they will be able to accommodate up to nine students.
Requirements to enroll in the truck-driving program include being able to pass a Department of Transportation physical examination and drug screen, being at least 25 years old, being able to obtain a CDL learner’s permit, and holding a current driver’s license with no more than three moving violations in the past three years.
Based on U.S. Department of Transportation guidelines for training and licensing truck drivers, applicants must not have any DUI charges in the past five years and no more than one in their lives. They must not have more than one chargeable accident in the past year.
After finishing the training the six-week course, students receive a 12-credit certificate through the college.
Nate Allen, dean of instruction for the college, said the program has been a great addition to CCC and students in other programs often benefit from the added training.
“It’s a really a great partnership with our other programs,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for students in other programs to come here and in six weeks have a CDL license. They really have a fantastic program.”
