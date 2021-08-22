Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.