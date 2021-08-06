Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.