APTOPIX Trump Indictment
Buy Now

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court Tuesday in New York.

 Seth Wenig/AP

NEW YORK — A stone-faced Donald Trump made a momentous courtroom appearance Tuesday when he was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment charging him in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first White House campaign.

The arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom was a stunning — and humbling — spectacle for the first ex-president to ever face criminal charges. With Trump watching in silence, prosecutors bluntly accused him of criminal conduct and set the stage for a possible criminal trial in the city where he became a celebrity decades ago.

0
0
0
0
0