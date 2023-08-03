APTOPIX Trump Indictment Capitol Riot
Former President Donald Trump walks over to speak with reporters before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Thursday in Arlington, Va., after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election.

 Alex Brandon/AP

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately unsuccessful attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

The former president appeared before a magistrate judge in Washington’s federal courthouse two days after being indicted by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. Of the three criminal cases he’s facing, the most recent charges are especially historic since they focus on Trump’s efforts as president to subvert the will of voters and obstruct the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. His refusal to accept defeat and his lies about widespread election fraud helped fuel the violent riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

