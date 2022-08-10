APTOPIX Trump Legal Troubles

Former President Donald Trump gestures as he departs Trump Tower Wednesday in New York, on his way to the New York Attorney General’s Office for a deposition in a civil investigation. He later announced he had invoked the Fifth Amendment in answer to the questions posed.

 Julia Nickhinson/AP

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings.

About an hour after arriving at Attorney General Letitia James’ Manhattan offices, Trump announced that he “declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.”

0
0
0
0
0