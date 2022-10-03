David M. Shribman

David M. Shribman

If you want to understand the impact of polio — if you want to comprehend the heartbreak polio victims feel about the return of infantile paralysis — if you want to sense the bewilderment that polio victims feel about vaccine skepticism — then walk a mile in Stacy Smith’s shoes.

That mile-long walk is going to take a while. And the shoes?

0
0
0
0
0