In America’s history, a handful of dates have been immortalized by the horror they have brought to her people.
Sept. 11, 2001, has moved to the top of that short, ugly list, etched in our minds for its destruction, chaos and fear.
That Tuesday began much like any other day, with millions of people awakening to the usual pleasures and trials of midweek life:
Up and out of bed. Breakfast, perhaps. Get the kids off to school. Head to work.
But by 9 a.m. in Washington and New York, the clenched fist of evil had come crashing down among us.
In the course of one long, agonizing morning, our world changed.
Mercifully, the transfixing hour of death passes, and we can find signs of life amid the rubble that blankets our nation.
Bitter tears for the deceased mingle with fervent prayers for the injured and impassioned calls for justice.
Meanwhile, hearts swell at each act of heroism we note, leap at every blessed word of another life saved.
And Old Glory suddenly means something profoundly new and more to us.
Never will we forget Sept. 11, 2001:
The day death invaded our skies and settled on our land.
The day America never was so alive.
Editor’s note: The Hastings Tribune featured a version of this page as the cover of a commemorative edition published Sept. 15, 2001.
