Grace United Methodist Church will serve its annual turkey dinner with the fixings Nov. 4 at the church, 1832 W. Ninth St.
This year's dinner will be served drive-through style only from 5-7 p.m. The meal includes turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, a slice of pumpkin pie and a roll.
Tickets should be purchased in advance from the church office. For more information call 402-463-5696.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.