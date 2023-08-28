Author and TV show host Baratunde Thurston discovered nature amidst the concrete and steel of the nation's capital. “I was born in Washington, D.C., in 1977, very much a city kid who lived close enough to a park to have easy access to it,” he recalls.
But if it hadn’t been for his mother, he never would have pursued nature.
“My mom was a computer programmer, also the hippiest, crunchiest person you’d ever meet. She was into tofu before anybody, yoga before anybody, community gardens. She put me to work in the community garden. She called it an ‘activity,’ but it was labor,” he smiles.
“And I helped feed the family. She was a Sierra Club member, and we went on hikes and camping trips, and I know now with hindsight my mother was trying to keep me alive.”
Baratunde’s father had been killed in a drug deal when the boy was 6.
“Every moment I was in a park or in the woods or on a camping trip or on a boat, I wasn’t on the street,” he says.
“I wasn’t having the negative peer pressure of crack cocaine and all the stuff going on in the ’80s in D.C. And there was a spiritual element to it for her where it was a peaceful place, a place to heal; my mom had a lot to heal from."
Thurston’s bonding with nature has spun into a PBS TV show, “America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston,” arriving for Season 2 on Sept. 6. It seems a perfect gig for the 45-year-old as he treks across the U.S. exploring how Americans interact with nature and with each other.
Among his contacts this season is Dan Devereaux, an oyster farmer from Maine, Lisa Gilbert, mayor of a small town in Arkansas, and Kayle Brown, a sharp shooter silver medalist.
“This show has been a great chance to return to my childhood in many ways, but with a smidgen of wisdom,” he says.
Thurston’s happy wanderings transport him to dangerous places as well, like swimming the icy waters of Maine or encountering unlikely companions like alligators in Florida.
“The gators ... they didn’t scare me, maybe because no one around me was afraid either,” he says.
“The rock climbing has a little more treacherousness to it. Tree climbing in Oregon, that was an intense physical (task) with trying to climb an 80-foot tree, that’s a lot,” he says.
Thurston reports he found the individual states both interesting and unique. “So I would go back everywhere I’ve been, truly. Some do call louder than others. Arkansas is one of those states. That was interesting for me in terms of my personal journey. I’ve traveled a lot. I’ve been around the world, I’ve been to almost every state in the Union,” he says.
“I’ve not been to Alaska, and in the Lower 48, until 2023, I had not been to Arkansas. (I’d) literally been to every state around Arkansas. Never even passed through, never had a layover at the airport. It was zero contact. And I went there and I was astounded by the beauty ...”
The series encompasses a variety of states. “You can’t call the show ‘America Outdoors’ and only be in the Northeast or the Southeast or just in the West,” says Thurston. “We got to get around. Within time and budget constraints and all kinds of other elements, we got to get around. And then we’re looking for America. We’re looking for all kinds of representatives of ‘We the People.’”
In the season opener Thurston encounters a 6-foot-long snake and its handler – not one of his favorite assignations. “It was a comedic moment,” recalls Thurston.
“It was a real moment, too, and he’s like, ‘Do you want to hold this thing?’ And I’m like, ‘Nah, I’m good. I’m good.’ So I have to listen to myself. There have been times .... I was like, ‘I don’t know. Paragliding? I’m just not in the habit of walking off of cliffs. You know what? I like stairs and boots and reasonable grades. Planes work well, so I’m going to jump out of them on a daily basis?’ So doing paragliding. That also pushed my comfort. So some things I try, I end up loving. ...”
Harrison Ford: 'You can't play a hero'
That intrepid archaeologist will be at it one last time when “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” arrives on digital Tuesday. Viewers can watch Harrison Ford and his derring-do on all the major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu with never-before-seen bonus content including five chapters that chart the making of the movie.
One of the most memorable heroes in all moviedom, Ford tells me, “You can't play a hero. You behave heroically or you behave adequately or you behave selflessly, and those have been reduced in general terms to ‘hero,’” he says.
“At a certain point you are known for those things that are most commercially successful. I wanted to be an actor because I imagined what the job was like, and I wanted to do the job. I never really wanted to be famous. I just wanted to make a living as an actor and never did I have an ambition for or the belief that I would be as successful as I've become.”
'Yellowstone' star joins the force
Folks who are fascinated by the determined and quixotic daughter of John Dutton from “Yellowstone” should check out Kelly Reilly in an earlier incarnation as the clumsy and ever-so-earnest rookie cop in “Above Suspicion” streaming now on BritBox.
Reilly proves inventive as DC Anna Travis, who must investigate the mutilated body of a young woman under the watchful eye of her more-experienced and exacting partner, played by Ciaran Hinds (“Game of Thrones”). The show was written by Lynda La Plante, who authored the terrific series “Prime Suspect.” That PBS drama starred Helen Mirren as Detective Chief Inspector Jane Tennison and is streaming now on Roku, Prime Video, YouTube and BritBox — all for a fee.
Branagh enlists another Agatha Christie
Kenneth Branagh is resurrecting Agatha Christie again in his new film “A Haunting in Venice,” which opens in theaters Sept. 15. Once again, the Irish Branagh not only stars as the finicky Belgium sleuth Hercule Poirot but also directs a luminary cast in his dark thriller.
Branagh has consorted with Christie before with “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile.” This film is based on Christie’s 1969 book “Hallowe’en Party,” and stars Michelle Yeoh, Kelly Reilly, Kyle Allen, Jamie Dornan.
When Branagh first began acting he was hailed as the second-coming of Laurence Olivier and praised beyond hyperbole by the critics.
“I think it took a while to adjust to the fact that things had gone so well, so quickly,” he tells me.
“I was way, way, way ahead careerwise of anywhere I'd ever imagined being. So I think it took a while to find myself comfortable in all of that. I think you feel you're going to be found out — that you've been more than fortunate, but you don't deserve it. You just got lucky, and the fact is also at that stage I'd made only two films. I'd never set out to be a film director — never set out to do anything but make ‘Henry V’ even when it happened. And all that was such a surprise.
“I found myself with a career in film that I'd never imagined before. I came from the theater and had no particular ambitions other than hoping to stay working as an actor. so it was all way, way ahead of anything I expected and I found that rather throwing ... I’m not saying it was agony or some great drama, but it takes a while to adjust. You don't have a huge body of work you feel, ‘My God, I've been ridiculously overpraised for a couple of lucky movies.’ Which is not to say one didn't try to do them well, but I suppose then you think, ‘Oh, my God, it's going to go horrible soon!’ ”
Lucky for Branagh it never did.
