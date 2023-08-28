ENTER-TV-TINSEL-3-MCT
Buy Now

Baratunde Thurston explores Death Valley in the PBS series, "America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston" arriving for Season 2 on Sept. 6.

 PBS via TNS

Author and TV show host Baratunde Thurston discovered nature amidst the concrete and steel of the nation's capital. “I was born in Washington, D.C., in 1977, very much a city kid who lived close enough to a park to have easy access to it,” he recalls.

But if it hadn’t been for his mother, he never would have pursued nature.

0
0
0
0
0