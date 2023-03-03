About 660 students from 27 high schools are expected to participate in ACTIONS Day on March 15 at Central Community College-Hastings.
ACTIONS, which stands for “Academic Competition That Inspires Our Nation’s Scholars,” will feature 40 testing areas, from accounting to zoology. Each participant will take at least two exams.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude with an awards presentation at 2 p.m. Trophies will be awarded in each area for first through fifth place.
Participating schools will be Adams Central, Alma, Arcadia, Blue Hill, Bruning-Davenport, Chambers, Deshler, Doniphan-Trumbull, Elm Creek, Exeter-Milligan, Franklin, Gibbon, Harvard, Hastings High, Kenesaw, Lawrence-Nelson, McCool Junction, Meridian in Daykin, Red Cloud, Sandy Creek in Fairfield, Shelton, Shickley, Silver Lake, St. Cecilia, Sutton, Thayer Central and Wilcox-Hildreth.
