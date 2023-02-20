Qualifying individuals who need help preparing their 2022 income tax returns have two more opportunities to get free help from a trained volunteer.

Free tax preparation clinics organized by Central Community College and the Community Impact Network are planned for 6-8 p.m. Feb. 22 and 6-8 p.m. March 1, both in the Hall Student Union at CCC-Hastings.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags