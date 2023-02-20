Qualifying individuals who need help preparing their 2022 income tax returns have two more opportunities to get free help from a trained volunteer.
Free tax preparation clinics organized by Central Community College and the Community Impact Network are planned for 6-8 p.m. Feb. 22 and 6-8 p.m. March 1, both in the Hall Student Union at CCC-Hastings.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program clinics are intended to match low- to moderate-income individuals, people with disabilities and taxpayers who speak limited English with trained volunteers who can help them prepare their returns. Generally, the taxpayers being assisted will make $54,000 per year or less.
For more information or to sign up for a small number of as-needed appointments, contact the United Way of South Central Nebraska, 402-461-8412.
