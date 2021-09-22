Two Hastings churches are extending a welcome to animal lovers and their pets to be part of upcoming fall pet-blessing ceremonies.
First Presbyterian Church will celebrate its fifth annual Blessing of the Pets Service 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Alexander Park, across the street from the church at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. Those attending should bring their own lawn chairs.
Then, St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral will celebrate Pet Blessing Sunday on Oct. 3. The animals will be blessed outdoors at 11 a.m., at the conclusion the 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist. The cathedral is at Fifth Street and Burlington Avenue.
Those attending with their pets should meet in the cathedral courtyard. They are welcome to attend only the pet blessing if they wish.
Both churches are offering the blessings for any pets in the community, regardless of their denomination.
At St. Mark’s, the pet blessing is a longstanding tradition. It’s always celebrated on the Sunday closest to Oct. 4, the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi on the liturgical calendar.
Francis, who was a preacher and mystic in the 12th and 13th centuries who founded several religious orders and helped to reform the Christian Church through his example of living simply. He was known for his love of nature and is designated as the patron saint of animals and the environment.
