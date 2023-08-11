Two Nebraska traditions come together the weekend of Aug. 18-20 in Hastings.
Rodeo and a sweet drink born in the state will be the center of attention on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
The PRCA Oregon Trail Rodeo is nightly, Aug. 18-20, and the Kool-Aid Days celebration takes place the same three days.
It’s a great partnership between the two events, said Scott Hinrichs, president of the rodeo committee.
“We love sharing our fans with them, and making new rodeo fans from Kool-Aid Days fans,” he said.
The rodeo, in its 32nd year, includes bronc riding, roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and everyone’s favorite, the mutton busting.
“Rodeo is a patriotic event, with lots of pageantry and tradition,” Hinrichs said. “People love the atmosphere of pro rodeo and what it stands for.
“With Kool-Aid Days during the day and the rodeo in the evening, there’s plenty of fun things for people to do while they’re in Hastings.”
Kool-Aid Days boasts the world’s largest Kool-Aid stand with 25 flavors to celebrate Kool-Aid Days’ 25th anniversary. Refillable cups are for sale, and fans can drink as many varieties as they want.
“Kool-Aid Days is about the community, the kids, about having fun and bringing people together, to enjoy themselves,” said Beau Huffman, media specialist with Kool-Aid Days.
There is no admission fee for Kool-Aid Days, and Huffman pointed out that fans can come and go all day long.
“You can come a few hours, then in the heat of the day go home, then come back out,” he said.
A large fireworks display, sponsored by the rodeo and Kool-Aid Days, follows the Saturday night rodeo.
A free barbecue for attendees runs 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 18. The Kool-Aid Days parade steps off 10 a.m. Aug. 19 in downtown Hastings.
The Oregon Trail Rodeo takes place Aug. 18-20 on the fairgrounds. Nightly shows are at 7 p.m. Aug. 18-19 and at 6 p.m. on Aug. 20.
Tickets can be purchased online at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com, at the Adams Co. Fair office, and at the gate.
For more rodeo information, visit the website or call 402-462-3247.
