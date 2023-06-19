New Nebraska state troopers who will be stationed in Tribland as members of Nebraska State Patrol Troop C are ready to serve the public after receiving their badges and being sworn in June 16 during a ceremony at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.

Troopers Gage Hyberger and Hunter Lassen were sworn into office as a member of NSP's 67th Basic Recruit Class. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath, and Gov. Jim Pillen offered remarks.

