The Nebraska Cattlemen association’s Young Cattlemen’s Connections Class of 2023 includes two individuals from Tribland.
Catie Blessin of Kenesaw and Rachel Eickman of Chester were among 10 people selected for the two-year program.
The program is for emerging leaders in the Nebraska beef industry and is meant to help them develop a solid foundation of industry knowledge and strengthen the industry’s future, Nebraska Cattlemen said in a news release.
During the two-year program, members receive extensive communication training, tour multiple Nebraska-based agriculture production facilities, and get training on how to navigate state agencies and legislative processes.
The program is sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America and the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation.
Nebraska Cattlemen represents professional cattle breeders, ranchers and feeders, as well as county and local cattlemen’s associations across the state.
For more information visit www.nebraskacattlemen.org.
