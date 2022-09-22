ENTER-MOVIE-JAZZMANS-BLUES-PERRY-2-MCT
Solea Pfeiffer (left) as Leanne and Joshua Boone as Bayou in "A Jazzman's Blues."

 Jace Downs/Netflix via TNS

ATLANTA — In 1995, Tyler Perry was a broke, struggling screenwriter who would sneak into Alliance Theatre plays during intermission, entering with the smokers.

At a post-play reception for an August Wilson play, he sought advice from the esteemed Black playwright. Wilson told him to write from his heart. Soon after, out poured “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a screenplay set in Louisiana in the 1940s about star-crossed lovers kept apart due to family issues, colorism and the racism of the Jim Crow era.

