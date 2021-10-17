COWLES — Authorities on Sunday had not yet released the name of a truck driver who lost his life northwest of here late Friday morning in a collision involving two semis.
The victim, identified as a 62-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at U.S. Highway 281 and R Road in rural Webster County, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
That intersection is five miles south of the “14-mile corner” north of Red Cloud, and three miles north of State Spur 91B, which leads east from U.S. 281 toward Cowles.
According to the news release, Friday’s crash involved three semis that all were southbound on the highway.
According to statements taken at the scene, the driver of the first truck missed his turn off the highway. The semi following directly behind then passed the first truck without incident.
After the second truck had passed, the driver of the first truck attempted to make a U-turn to head back north, not realizing another truck was approaching from behind.
The third truck was unable to slow down or stop as the first truck turned across the driving lanes to attempt the U-turn and collided with the driver’s side of the cab.
The driver of the first truck was the individual who died. The driver of the third truck escaped serious injury.
The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.
