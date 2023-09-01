Economy Jobs Report
Workers prepare food and take orders an In-N-Out burger restaurant Aug. 8 in Thornton, Colo.

 David Zalubowski/AP

WASHINGTON — America’s employers added 187,000 jobs in August, evidence of a slowing but still-resilient labor market despite the high interest rates the Federal Reserve has imposed.

Last month’s job growth marked an increase from July’s revised gain of 157,000 but still pointed to a moderating pace of hiring compared with the sizzling gains of last year and earlier this year. From June through August, the economy added 449,000 jobs, the lowest three-month total in three years. In addition, the government revised down the gains for June and July by a combined 110,000.

