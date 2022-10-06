Congress Nebraska Senator
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., listens during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington March 23. 

 Alex Brandon/AP

In a highly anticipated announcement following a year of tumult on campus, the University of Florida said Thursday it has zeroed in on a national political figure to be its next president: Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

Sasse, 50, emerged as the sole finalist in a search that took place under a new Florida law that keeps the key early stages of a public university's presidential selection process out of the public eye. But UF officials sought to allay any concerns, calling their process "exhaustive."

