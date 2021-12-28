Around 387 students were conferred with graduate and undergraduate degrees in winter commencement ceremonies Dec. 17 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Graduates hailing from Tribland communities follow, with degree, major and academic honors noted:
Ayr: Trace Ockinga, bachelor of science, information networking and telecommunications (cum laude)
Blue Hill: Hailey Kort, bachelor of general studies
Davenport: Grace Brinegar, bachelor of arts in education, early childhood inclusive field education (summa cum laude)
Doniphan: Kaitlyn Hesman, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction-reading/special education
Guide Rock: Jocelyn Grube, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education and early childhood inclusive field education
Hardy: Shaelynn Goodall, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education (magna cum laude)
Harvard: Lynnae Bennett, bachelor science in mathematics (cum laude)
Hastings: Sarah Barfknecht, bachelor of science in business administration (summa cum laude); Nicole Hanson, bachelor of general studies; Graciella Lopez, bachelor of science in education, communication disorders (summa cum laude); Hannah Mieth, bachelor of science in education, early childhood inclusive field education (summa cum laude); Elpidia Novoa-Lentz, bachelor of science, social work; Mayra Ramirez-Cruz, bachelor of science, business administration; Jessica Schneider, bachelor of science, criminal justice; Javier Torres, master of science in education, higher education student affairs; Katelyn Werner, bachelor of science, social work
Hebron: Cienna Friesen, bachelor of arts, English writing; Jessica Huhman, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education (summa cum laude)
Juniata: Emilea Rogers, bachelor of science, exercise science (honorable mention)
Kenesaw: Madison Bittfield, bachelor of arts in education, early childhood inclusive field education
Lawrence: Bailey Cox, bachelor of science, social work (honorable mention)
Minden: Owen Bridges, bachelor of science, multimedia information technology (honorable mention); Amber Haight, bachelor of science in education, elementary education (magna cum laude); Taylor Haight, master of arts in education, special education-special education generalist; Rebecca Larson, master of business administration, business administration; Riley Ratka, bachelor of science, business administration; Colton Taylor, bachelor of science, business administration (honorable mention)
Ruskin: Tori Schoof, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education (magna cum laude)
