Several students with Tribland addresses graduated in July with undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The area graduates, degrees earned and majors are:
Bladen: Jacob Lovejoy, master of arts in education, school principalship preK-8
Hastings: Erika Garcie, master of science in education, higher education student affairs; Jenna Jorgensen, master of arts in education, supervisor of special education
Minden: Tonya Foulk, master of science in education, clinical mental health counseling
Sutton: Claire Bergen, master of arts in education, school principalship preK-8; Megan Knuth, master of science in education, school counseling elementary preK-8
