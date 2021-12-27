The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,344 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 17 and 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
The 1,316 graduates hail from 41 countries, 43 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 150 Nebraska communities.
Shane Farritor, Lederer Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Nebraska, delivered the undergraduate commencement address. Sarah Gervais, Susan J. Rosowski Professor of psychology at Nebraska, spoke to the graduate and professional degree earners.
In addition, the Class of 2020, as well as May and August 2021 graduates who were unable to attend their ceremonies, were celebrated. About two dozen returned to be recognized.
Following is a list of graduates from Tribland communities, with their college and degree noted.
Blue Hill: Britney Kay Toepfer, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration with highest distinction; Kevin James Williams, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of science in agribusiness
Chester: Justin Lee Tietjen, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration with highest distinction
Clay Center: Molly Kate Dane, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences
Doniphan: Aaron Jay Ediger, Graduate Studies, master of science; David Scott Roach, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts
Franklin: Kaitlyn Elizabeth Harrison, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts
Geneva: Daniel Dean Andrews, College of Engineering, bachelor of science in electrical engineering
Giltner: Bowdie Larsen, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences
Hastings: Jackson Silas Armstrong, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts; Madison Marie Jacobi, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration; Tonny Nguyen, College of Engineering, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Clayton Paul Pavelka, College of Engineering, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Diego Enrique Ventura, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science
Juniata: Emily Laura Brooks, Graduate Studies, master of arts; Hank Evan Harris, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science; Monica Clare Bernadette Wahlmeier, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration
Kenesaw: Jordan Dawn Wilbur, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of science in Agricultural education
Minden: Cesar Gonzalez-Zazueta Jr., College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Alex Matthew Olson, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences
Nelson: Eric Scott Schiermeyer, Graduate Studies, master of professional accountancy
Ohiowa: Noel Gines, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration
Red Cloud: Jared Louis Bostock, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences
Superior: Jacob Daniel Whitmore, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences
Sutton: Alejandro Fernando Alarcon, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, bachelor of journalism, and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, bachelor of arts; Tanna May Eggers, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Alyssa Jo Schurman, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.