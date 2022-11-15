The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has awarded stipends to 202 Husker undergraduates to participate in research with a faculty mentor this fall.
Nebraska's Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week.
The students' projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.
Students with academic-year UCARE awards will present posters on their research and creative activities at Student Research Days, to be held during the spring semester. For more information on undergraduate research at Nebraska, visit https://ucare.unl.edu.
Following is a list of Tribland students by hometown who received fall UCARE awards, with their year in school, academic major(s) and project title.
Doniphan: Madelyn Stock, junior, psychology, "Associations between Parenting Styles and Children's Academic and Social-Emotional Outcomes across Middle Childhood"
Hastings: Calan Brant, sophomore, mechanical engineering, "3D Printing of Liquid Metal-Embedded Elastomer with Programmable Droplet Morphology"
Hastings: Malachi Hood, senior, mechanical engineering, "Investigation of Gas-Surface Interactions at the Micro/Nanoscales"
Hastings: Nathan Nordby-Bryson, senior, psychology, "Exploring User-Centered Design to Support Brain-Computer Interface Access to Augmentative and Alternative Communication Devices for those with Severe Speech and Physical Impairment"
Hastings: Jillian Smith, junior, biological systems engineering, "Synergistic Effects of Matrix Stiffness and Shear Stress on Modulating Endothelial Cell Phenotype"
Superior: Ben Vyzourek, senior, biochemistry, "Development of an mRNA Vaccine Against Human H3 Influenza A Virus"
