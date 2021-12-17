Subdistrict boundary lines for the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District have been adjusted slightly to equalize population following the 2020 U.S. Census.
The NRD, headquartered in York, encompasses all of York County, almost all of Hamilton County, northeastern Adams County, and parts of Clay, Fillmore, Saline, Seward, Butler and Polk counties. It's divided into eight subdistricts. In all, the district serves 41 local communities.
According to a news release from the district office, total population of the district is around 56,000 people. At its Nov. 18 meeting, the board of directors adjusted the subdistrict boundary lines in an attempt to keep the population of each subdistrict around 7,000. The changes were effective immediately.
Each subdistrict is represented by two board members, and one additional representative is elected "at large," bringing the full complement of board members to 17. Although board members are elected by voters districtwide, they must reside within the subdistrict they represent.
This year's boundary updates do not require any changes to the current board, as all members still live within their designated subdistrict.
Board members are elected on a nonpartisan basis to four-year terms. The two seats for each subdistrict are elected in alternating election cycles in order to preserve continuity of representation.
The new subdistrict maps are available for viewing online at www.upperbigblue.org/board.
