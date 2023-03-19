US-NEWS-CONGRESS-TRAVEL-SPECIAL-INTERESTS-ZUM

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with an AIPAC organized delegation of Republican members of the U.S. Congress, led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, on Feb. 21, 2022, in Jerusalem.

 Amos Ben Gershom/Israel Gpo/Zuma Press

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress and their staffers rebounded from pandemic travel anxiety in 2022, accepting more than $6.6 million worth of airline tickets, hotel rooms and meals paid for by special interest groups.

The total of 1,785 trips that were paid for by outside organizations last year was up from 829 trips in 2021, and 321 in 2020, when travel was limited by coronavirus restrictions, according to a database of disclosures compiled by the nonpartisan data service LegiStorm LLC.

