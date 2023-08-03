Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. High 84F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.