Biden Meat Processing
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack (center) tours the Greater Omaha Packing beef processing plant in Omaha on Wednesday. Greater Omaha is receiving a $20 million grant to expand its operations as part of a larger USDA program to expand meat processing capacity and encourage more competition in the highly concentrated business.

 Josh Funk/AP

OMAHA — The Agriculture Department announced more than $223 million in grants and loans Wednesday to help small- and mid-sized meat processing plants expand as part of a larger $1 billion effort to boost competition in the highly concentrated industry.

The effort is expected to increase cattle and pig slaughter capacity by more than 500,000 head a year. It will also help poultry plants process nearly 34 million more birds, while adding more than 1,100 jobs mostly in rural areas where the plants are located.

