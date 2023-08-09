Utah Man Killed Biden Threats

Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting involving the FBI Wednesday in Provo, Utah. A man accused of making threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president was expected to land in the state Wednesday, authorities said.

 Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP

PROVO, Utah — An armed Utah man accused of making violent threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president landed in the state Wednesday, authorities said.

Special agents were trying to serve a warrant on the home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson in Provo, south of Salt Lake City, when the shooting happened at 6:15 a.m., the FBI said in a statement.

0
0
0
0
0