Hastings city officials are proposing that city government collect 8% more property tax revenue in 2023-24 than in the current fiscal year to support municipal operations, but do not anticipate needing an increase in the property tax levy rate in order to that much more money.
During Monday’s Hastings City Council meeting at the Hastings Publc Library, City Administrator Shawn Metcalf presented an overview of the budgets for the general fund, museum fund and debt service fund for fiscal year 2023-24, which begins Oct. 1.
Utilities Manager Kevin Johnson presented an overview of the proposed 2023-24 budget for Hastings Utilities.
Council members listened to the presentations without comment. Extensive discussion of both proposed budgets is expected at the council work session Aug. 21, after council members have had a chance to review and digest the information.
The work session, which is an open public meeting, is scheduled to begin 5:30 p.m. at the library, 314 N. Denver Ave.
In Metcalf’s presentation Monday, he said that in the budget as it’s being proposed, property tax revenue flowing to the general fund would increase 9.4%, to $6,415,844. Meanwhile, property tax funding for the museum fund would increase 3.6%, to $1,208,456; and property tax dollars flowing to the debt service fund would tick upward by .5%, to $472,762.
The total property tax request, otherwise properly known as the property tax levy, would increase 8%, to $8,097,062 — up from $7,497,280 for 2022-23.
The property tax levy rate, otherwise known as the property tax rate or mill levy, would remain unchanged from the current year at 42.43 cents per $100 of taxable assessed valuation. The rate would not need to increase because the city’s total assessed valuation for 2023 is expected to increase substantially.
The Adams County Assessor’s Office is expected to provide city officials with the city’s total assessed valuation for 2023 by Aug. 20.
A property tax levy rate of 42.43 cents per $100 valuation would translate into a tax of $424.42 on property valued at $100,000 — the same amount as a year ago. However, if the valuation of a given piece of property increases year over year, as will be the case in many instances, the tax rate will be applied to the new, greater valuation, and the tax bill for that property will increase commensurately.
The proposed city budget estimates that overall revenue flowing to the general fund will increase by 9.1% compared to the figure that was written into the 2022-23 budget. That’s due in part to continuing increases in municipal sales tax collections.
For October 2022 through May 2023, the city’s sales tax revenue was up by 12.7% compared to the same period in 2021-22.
Highlighted features of the proposed 2023-24 general fund budget include an 11.7% year-over-year increase in expenditures for operations and maintenance. About half of the increase — 6% — is attributed to plans to establish a building maintenance division, with costs allocated to the city departments being served.
The new division is to include a facilities manager and two specialists, along with an existing maintenance employee from Hastings Utilities who will join the team. The idea is to get the city on top of its maintenance needs so deferred maintenance or neglect will not be the cause for future problems such as those posed by the 16th Street viaduct or the now-idle City Building.
"Whenever this division is providing services to other departments, there's a certain amount they'll be charged for that service," Metcalf said. "I know that this is one I think will have a lot of support with residents. We need to be able to maintain our properties and everything that we have, and this is a really good step in that direction."
Beyond the facilities maintenance additions, which will be accounted for under a separate fund, the city proposes to add the equivalent of 1.5 other new full-time positions within the general fund and provide a 4% wage adjustment for employees, resulting in a 6.4% year-over-year increase in general fund personnel costs.
Metcalf said the 4% wage adjustment is based on comparability with other cities, and that Hastings is holding its own in that regard.
“We are right on target with where we should be compared with other communities across the state,” he said.
For the second year, funding received through the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congress to help the nation recover from the pandemic, will have a positive effect on the general fund budget, Metcalf said. The 2023-24 budget will be the final one helped by ARPA, he said.
The City Council needs to approve a budget for the coming year in September and submit it to the state of Nebraska by Sept. 30. The city of Hastings will be required to make a presentation at a countywide joint public hearing mandated by the Nebraska Legislature in 2022 under LB644.
The joint public hearing is compulsory for counties, cities, school districts or community colleges that increase their property tax request by more than 2% plus growth. The county is responsible for organizing the hearing and sending out notices.
Following Metcalf’s presentation, Johnson presented the same budget summary he and his leadership team unveiled for the Utility Advisory Board at its Aug. 10 meeting.
The new year’s proposed HU budget is heavy on capital projects, including electrical infrastructure upgrades to support operation of the Heartwell Renewables diesel plant now under construction on East U.S. Highway 6.
Proposed rate increases are aimed at generating a total of 4% more revenue for the electric system, 6.3% more revenue for the natural gas system, and 5% more revenue for the water system, based on cost-of-service studies and an inflation adjustment of 3% for the electric system. No rate increases are proposed for the sanitary sewer system.
No new full-time equivalent positions are recommended for funding on the HU side.
The proposed budget authorizes a staff totaling 211 full-time and 50 part-time employees for the general fund, information technology fund, museum fund, street fund and landfill fund, plus an additional 195 full-time and five part-time employees for Hastings Utilities. The HU number includes the city’s engineering department.
As of Tuesday, the city’s entire draft budget document, including Hastings Utilities information, is available on the city website, cityofhastings.org. To find it, go to the homepage and pull down under “departments” to “Finance Department” and “city budget.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.