The St. Cecilia cross country teams will have a new — yet familiar — face at the helm. Derek Vargas takes over as head coach for STC, and he'll get the chance to coach his daughter for her senior season.
Alayna Vargas captured the individual state championship as a freshman and followed it up with a runner-up performance as a sophomore. At last year's state meet, however, Alayna sustained a knee injury and was not able to finish the race.
"(She) had scar tissue removed from her ACL in early June and was cleared to begin training a few weeks ago," Derek said. "She feels she has unfinished business to take care of in Kearney in October."
The Hawkettes have just one more runner to make up the girls team, junior Lucy Bykerk. Bykerk was a part of St. Cecilia's state-qualifying team in 2020. STC won't be able to compete as a team this season, but Derek said the two girls are "determined to do great things."
On the boys side, STC is made up of mostly sophomores and is led by senior Robby Hrnchir, who was 21st in last year's state meet.
"Robby Hrnchir will spearhead our effort," Derek said. "If our boys can mirror Robby's work ethic, commitment, and competitive desire, we'll be there in October."
Fellow senior Keegan Lindauer will hope to make an impact, joining a trio of sophomores returners — Christian Almond, Jacob Burns, and John Kryzsko — looking to do the same. Sophomores JJ Schaeferr and Gavin Kuzelkla and freshman Tobin Uerling are also hoping to push for a spot on the varsity team.
"We can be competitive and qualify for state if we run to our potential," the first-year head coach said.
St. Cecilia will begin its season on Friday at the Northwest invite in Grand Island. STC's district meet will be on Oct. 13
