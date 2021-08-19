One year after boasting a top-five runner at the state meet, the Hastings cross country boys and girls teams are relying on a quartet of runners with state experience to lead a host of harriers that are ready to make their mark on the program.
“We’re working with two leaders with state experience and a stable full of experience,” HHS head coach Scott Rosno said of his boys squad. “(On the girls side), we have some experience back, including two with state meet experience, and we’re looking for leadership.”
Kevin Vuong has ran at two state meets in his first two seasons as a Tiger. The junior brings the most state experience to the boys team, while Vinny Condry also ran at last year’s state race.
Senior Jacob Haase, junior Kyle Siebrass, and sophomore Evan Struss all saw time on the varsity squad last year. Rosno is also hoping that seniors Trenton Tockey and Wyatt Johnson can make a push for varsity experience, while Logan Brooks (junior), Drake Anderson (sophomore) and Diego Chojolan (freshman) all look to make an impact on the team.
The Tigers’ girls with state experience are senior Kiernan Bierman and junior Lilliana Widhelm. Seniors Reagan Shoemaker and Karla Escoboza and sophomore Abby Fielder all add varsity experience after competing at the level last year.
HHS is hoping seniors Chudier Duang and Abigail Kerr, along with junior Hayden Weiss and sophomore Kelyn Henry Perlich will provide solid depth for the squad.
