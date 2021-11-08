GENEVA — A fundraising kickoff for the planned Veterans Memorial Park here is planned for Thursday, which is Veterans Day.
A soup supper will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. at the VFW Club, 1918 G St. Potato bacon, chili and chicken noodle soups will be served along with ham and cheese sandwiches for a free-will offering.
Those attending will be able to see the plans to improve the area around the tank in the city park.
Donations to the project can be made to “Fillmore County Foundation — Veterans Memorial Park” in care of the Heartland Bank trust department.
