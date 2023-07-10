All Star Home Run Derby Baseball
Buy Now

American League’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, reacts next to Mookie Betts, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the first round of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle Monday.

 Lindsey Wasson/AP

SEATTLE — Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined Vladimir Sr. to become the first father-son duo to win the All-Star Home Run Derby, beating Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena 25-23 in the final round on Monday night.

Guerrero defeated Julio Rodríguez 21-20 in the semifinals after the Mariners star hit a record 41 in the first round in front of his hometown fans.

Dinsdale
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0