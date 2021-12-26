Paul Dietze and company:
You got a vote. You lost the vote. Now you want “your people” to run for city council so you can try again to “get your way."
I thought that our city council was supposed to do what’s best for the city — not just one small, vocal group.
Why do you want us all to pay millions for an overpass when we can get over the tracks by driving less than half a mile to the west or east?
Cities grow and change. Please apply your energy, persistence and money to more important issues like stopping climate change, equality for all and maybe even curing cancer.
Kathy Rysiew
Hastings
