In response to the “Do Your Part and Roll Up Your Sleeve” (Voice of the People, April 14), I would say open your mouth and the politically motivated experts will shove some more tripe down your throat.
I have had the virus and don’t intend to get the vaccine anytime soon, if at all.
I’ve heard a lot of the words about following and trusting the science from the Democrats in power only to find that the science is politically motivated and only a version of the “science” that furthers their power-grabbing agenda.
Where was the science when we were told we had 15 days to flatten the curve?
Where was the science when small businesses were forced to close and many people lost their incomes and in some cases their businesses?
Where was the science that allowed some businesses to stay open?
Such a pandemic could only be averted by letting large businesses stay open because the big corporations are socially responsible and only look out for the common good.
Such rot coming out of the mouths of our politicians and leaders.
No one is more responsible than a small business owner who can watch how many patrons are in their place of business and how they can be kept safe in such times.
But no, they are deemed not smart enough or responsible enough to manage their own affairs.
They were deemed non-essential.
This pandemic was used and is continuing to be used to advance the power of government and its intrusion into our lives.
Shutting down schools by allowing teachers unions to call the shots and, in some cases even strengthen their bargaining positions, in the name of science.
Not allowing people to attend worship services and then when they could meet, telling them they could not even sing their praise songs for fear they would spread the virus.
Talk about controlling.
Then there is science of masks and distancing.
How far away was enough 3 feet, 6 feet or even further?
In the end, the science determined that 6 feet was the magic number until later on apparently 3 feet was a sufficient distance for school-age children.
Then we had the science of masks and that debate continues on.
I saw medical masks, homemade masks, bandanas, gaiters, handkerchiefs and rags in use.
Heavens knows where some of these masks were stored between usages and when they were last washed or sanitized.
The science only said that you had to cover your face, apparently.
I am not necessarily downplaying that we had a serious viral epidemic in our country but I am much more concerned about how it was used, contorted and abused by our leaders who thought they had to take control of our lives and, in many cases, ruin the lives of the citizens threat they represent.
Businesses shut down, wellness facilities shut down, everyday health care postponed and anxiety, depression and drug use skyrocketing is not an acceptable trade-off for supposedly keeping us safe.
Hopefully, we have learned from this government overreach and will not allow it to happen the next time a medical crisis comes around.
We cannot let that happen.
Dick LeBeau
Hastings
