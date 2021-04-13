The Hastings Adult Sex Ed Committee unanimously endorses the proposed Nebraska Health Education Standards.
These standards are evidence-based and age-appropriate, and provide scaffolding for health literacy in all spheres of life.
Having standardized educational objectives in place assures some consistency — a necessary component of educational equity.
While no specific curriculum is mandated, the goal is that every student in Nebraska will have an opportunity to develop the knowledge, skills and attitudes necessary to maximize their physical, mental, emotional, financial, and yes, sexual health.
The process for developing these standards is outlined clearly on the Nebraska Department of Education website.
The professionals who wrote them did their homework, and then had their homework graded by medical professionals, educators, researchers, public health experts, and yes, parents.
The research is there. The data is there. The expert opinion is there.
Our committee was formed in 2019 with the vision of cultivating a safe and playful environment for adults in our community to learn about and discuss sexual well-being.
During our initial meetings, we discussed our own experiences with sexual education.
The details varied, but the common thread was there: We had all received subpar sex ed, and we had all suffered for it. We recognized that we had been cheated, and we lamented the fact that comprehensive sex ed was still not accessible to everyone.
Needless to say, we were equal parts relieved and validated when these standards were made public.
It is past time for evidence-based, comprehensive health education in Nebraska.
Every human being deserves to have a basic understanding of their mind, their body and their world.
Valerie Bower, registered nurse
Hastings
This letter was also signed by Christine Haba, MA, of Trumbull; Sonia Klouse, assistant director of the YWCA of Adams County; Eleanor Reeds, PHD, Hastings College; and Jo Bair Springer, master of social work, of Hastings.
