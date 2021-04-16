A week ago, I ran into a young lady seeking signatures for a petition regarding the St. Joseph Street/16th Street overpass.
We spoke at length about the overpass but, more in particular, the petition itself.
In essence the petition states that repair work to the overpass will be done in the amount not to exceed $3.4 million.
This work will enable the overpass to operate for 30 years as was previously estimated. This estimate deemed annual maintenance and upkeep would be completed as required.
Agreeably, this issue is a dilemma and the only reason it is so relates to “cost.”
Previous letters have enumerated reasons for keeping and eliminating the crossing.
However, the only point of contention is that we have not been able to nail down specific costs, constantly reverberating between $3 million and $13 million.
If it was a simple question of keeping or ridding ourselves of the structure, the outcome would be obvious.
As for me, I have two bibles at my house. One I use, as you do, for my spiritual needs. Reflecting on its passages daily, it provides a spiritual road for me to follow.
If I do as it tells me, things just seem to go much smoother; the mountains become mere bumps.
As for my second bible, it is named The High Line by Joshua David and Robert Hammond.
I use this bible for my work with the Business Improvement District Greenscape Committee.
It reminds me that obstacles encountered with public works, landscaping, construction, approvals, choices and options are not unique.
They are simple bumps in the road that must be dealt with.
The High Line by Diller Scofido and Renfro provides a vision through their architectural drawings and photos.
This allows us to broaden our scope visually and make better use of our imaginations structurally when dealing with improvements.
The High Line itself is an elevated railroad system that runs on the west side of Manhattan.
Originally designed to run freight to the shipping lines along the Hudson River, it ran into disrepair when trucking made it faster, easier, safer and less costly.
Eventually, it became a haven for anything illegal. At this point I’ll let your minds run wild.
However, today it is a park. The High Line tells the tale of how it become that way.
I see the St. Joseph Street/16th Street Bridge as a way to keep commercial space open to small businesses that once thrived. As it now stands, it’s a dead end.
It does nothing for our city but depreciate and grow old.
Once upon a time, it was home to the OK Café, Ray’s Fireside Inn, Atch’s Meat Market and Restaurant, Phillip’s 66, a used car lot and a beautiful garden.
On the north side, we have recently seen a small convenience store abandoned. Also, the C3 Motel & Convention Center could be better served.
This crossing also provided another access to the booming north side.
It helped to eliminate traffic that becomes a big problem on north Burlington. It opened up commercial space as cars pass.
It could provide a direct link to the Pioneer Spirit Bike Trail, the downtown area and could connect up with the trail on the north side.
Who knows what the future may hold? It may follow the railroad line to Trumbull, Doniphan and beyond (rails to trails).
The crossing also would make better use of our American Legion Park or even expand on it in the future.
Access to the Medical Park, Mary Lanning Hospital and various churches can be accomplished directly in lieu of Burlington or Elm Avenue
This can be accomplished for $3.4 million. Demolition is $1.5 million and we have nothing.
Just as important, we would lose the link forever. Once the link is gone, it’s gone for good.
Any future vision for that area means keeping the link open and expanding.
Much like The High Line and the Quiet Zone access points, the St. Joseph Street Bridge should remain in any visionary process that our future might offer.
Interest rates on any borrowed money are low and reasonable.
For the $3.4 million price tag, it’s a “steal,” as we will discover when rerouting traffic on the west side of Hastings.
Roy DeMars
Hastings
