This is in reference to the letter April 16 in Voice of the People:
Standards for health education guides curriculum are for all Nebraska schools.
What is confusing and troubling about the April 16 letter is the reference to “vision of cultivating a safe and playful environment for adults in our community.”
Do they understand proposed new standards are directly aimed at our youth?
They are a deeply flawed, ideologically driven plan. Should such standards be adopted children will be placed in peril, educators will find their professional judgment and conscience under attack, and we will see further normalization of child sexualization.
We shouldn’t use curriculum standards that can be so divisive and potentially dangerous, especially in today’s environment of pedophilia and sex trafficking.
We in education should never be seen as grooming young people for predators or introducing material that they are not ready for or may not comprehend.
These new standards suggest teaching children age-inappropriate content in K-12, critical race theory, social justice and injects non-scientific political ideas.
These standards represent significant shifts in health education, with many sensitive topics that should be addressed by parents at home, not schools.
These standards were developed help from political activists, other states and people who think alike.
We need to put ideology aside and realize that parents, not teachers, dictate children’s education.
Teachers and school systems are there to support, not overturn values parents want instilled in their children.
These proposed standards have no place in our schools. They don’t match most people in this state and are not to be imposed randomly on all Nebraska’s children.
Specific needs of a child dictates timing, not a government rule, and it is just wrong to introduce children to topics before they understand their significance, ie. teaching kindergartners the names of their own (and each other’s) genitalia.
This is not about health. It is more about control and an agenda!
Duane A. Lienemann
Blue Hill
