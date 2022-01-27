Why was 1st District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry in California soliciting campaign money?
Why would a wealthy foreigner shower $30,000 on a podunk politician from Nebraska?
Why wouldn't Fortenberry or his staff know exactly where a wad of cash that size came from?
The prevalence of crooks, liars, perverts and bullies in politics is probably not greater than in the general population, but we have to stop voting for them and we have to stop throwing money at them.
Gary S. Shafer
Hastings
