On page 3 of the 2020 General Election Ballot for Adams County the initiative reads: City of Hastings Special Issue — Proposal to Rebuild Viaduct & Issue Bonds.
"Shall the governing body of the City of Hastings Nebraska be authorized to issue the negotiable bonds of said City in the principal amount of not to exceed Twelve Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars for the purpose of rebuilding the 16th Street Viaduct.
Then there is a box to vote FOR said rebuilding, bond and tax and another box to vote AGAINST said rebuilding, bond and tax.
There is no mention of authorizing funds for the demolition of the 16th Street viaduct.
In fact, the word "demolish" is nowhere on the ballot.
Even if the city council was allowed to assume the voters would infer that "rebuilding" implies "demolishing," the council is still bound by the voters to use the funds for the sole purpose of rebuilding the 16th Street Viaduct.
These bonds were not issued to simply demolish the viaduct.
Demolishing the viaduct is only the first step in rebuilding the viaduct.
The city must then continue the project and rebuild the 16th Street viaduct.
If not, the city would not be using the bonds for their intended purpose.
The registered voters of Hastings did not vote to simply demolish the viaduct. They voted to rebuild the viaduct.
The voters did not give the Hastings City Council a mandate to demolish the 16th Street viaduct.
It is easy to see how voters were confused by the ballot.
Weeks before the vote there was a lot of discussion about what word should be used on the ballot.
The Hastings Citizens with a Voice Committee wanted to use "repair" while the City Council wanted to use "rebuild."
If you consult a thesaurus you will find that the words repair and rebuild are synonyms.
If you look up synonym in a dictionary you will find it means — having the same or nearly the same meaning as another word or phrase.
It is common knowledge that many voters were confused by the word rebuild.
In fact, many voters thought when they voted for the initiative, they voted to repair the viaduct.
The vote was to authorize the city to issue bonds for the purpose of rebuilding the 16th Street viaduct.
If the city is going to use these bonds, they must rebuild the viaduct not simply demolish it.
Bob Rodenbeck
Hastings
