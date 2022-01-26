I enjoyed the first part of Dick Kleiber's Jan. 4 letter where he reminisced about sacrifices made in the 1930's and 1940's.
No doubt they pulled together to put our nation in a position to defeat what all Americans recognized as a great evil.
I remember hearing of the atrocities when I was 8 and asking, "Why didn't the good people of Germany stop their government from acting that way? Why didn't anyone stop them?".
I now know that the national socialists were very cunning in the way they used business alliances, the media, propaganda and fear to get the masses to go along.
First, they disarmed their own citizens (for their own safety of course). With the citizens disarmed, the government was emboldened to do as they pleased.
They blamed the nation's economic woes on the Jewish people and used their alliances with the media to spread this hateful propaganda in order to divide the people. When the good people began to see through the lie, the national socialists then used censorship and threats to shut down the truth and any descent.
The memory of WWl was fresh in the mind of most Germans, so the government used the fear of a foriegn invasion as an excuse for a massive military buildup. The military was then used to further intimidate German citizens. Those in the know were helpless to resist. Atrocities came and all they could do was look the other way. It was easier and safer to just go along.
These socialist tactics have been essential in toppling Russia, China and Venezuela. The results were devastating not so much to the elite leaders and their minions, but to the average working class citizen.
I think these same socialist tactics are currently at work here in the United States.
The job of the government is to protect our God-given rights, yet we now have alliances between big business and the government doing what is in their own interest.
These alliances are further bolstered by big media conglomerates not reporting news but instead bombarding the public with carefully crafted narratives.
Google, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter seem to be the preferred channels of censorship.
Our founding fathers warned of the danger of a centralized government usurping power. Federal authority is limited to only the areas enumerated in the Constitution. MEDICAL MANDATES ARE NOT ON THAT LIST. To assess personal risk and determine how to take care of yourself falls under the God given jurisdiction of self government. This is a God given right not a government given right. The men that penned the Constitution charged us to be vigilant, to make sure the central government didn't get too much power lest we lose the republic.
I think we now have an administration with bad foriegn policy willing to open our borders and threaten our sovereignty.
Leaders willing to lock down citizens, willing to plunder through higher taxes and inflation, willing to demonize law enforcement, disrupt supply chains,
Do you really want some bureaucrat (that doesn't know you from Adam) making your medical decisions? Even if you are not conspiracy minded I think that deep in your soul you know that this covid narrative has not been on the up and up. Now they even expect you to believe that "the protected need to be protected from the unprotected by forcing the unprotected get the same protection that didn't protect the protected". Covid is a huge worldwide challenge, but we don't need to give up our Republic to defeat it. We can't allow this narrative to divide us and make us lose sight of the real danger to our republic, socialism. It's time together and to hold the government accountable for their bad policies.
Our WWll generation would be doubly appalled to hear folks openly advocating to give up the freedoms and liberties that they sacrificed for and fought to preserve. Just go along with the government? I see that as a problem!
