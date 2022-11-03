The Hastings City Council will hear again that the citizens of Nebraska and of Adams County expressed their desire for casino gambling in the 2020 election, voting 63% in favor.
But did local voters really want a casino here, or were they voting for the property tax relief that the 2020 bill directed the state to return to all Nebraska property taxpayers from casino gambling-tax revenues?
Hastings residents are projected to receive around $6 million annually in property tax relief from Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island casino-tax revenues paid to the state — whether we have a casino here, or not.
Of course, everybody wants the property tax relief, and so do I.
But many of the voters in 2020 from Adams County may have voted NO if they knew then what we know now — we will get significant property tax relief with or without a casino here.
Are there any other benefits we can expect from a casino in Hastings? The city and county would receive a smaller amount of gambling-tax revenue, with very hazy estimates given.
What about economic benefit? Every dollar spent in the casino is one dollar less spent in our local business community. When locals and out-of-town visitors have emptied their wallets at the casino, they will likely go home and avoid spending more of their limited dollars in our restaurants, shops, brand new theaters, or even our hotels.
If our draw area is 100 miles, most people will not spend a night (unless the casino pays it). I foresee an economic drain, not a boost, to our city.
What about 100 new proposed jobs? To oversee 400 slot machines, a skeleton crew of 1-2 cashiers, 1-2 security guards, and maybe a bartender, a fry cook and a server would need less than half that number.
And are those jobs just pulling potential workers from other local businesses?
Other negatives? With much disposable income leaving town through the casino, there may be less dollars given to charities, United Way, foundations, YMCA, churches, etc.
Any casino taxes paid will not cover the potential loss of income to our local business owners, and charitable organizations.
More negatives? FBI Statistics show that, with a casino in a community of 100,000, you can expect yearly 615 more Larcenies, 325 more Burglaries, 232 more Car Thefts, 100 more Assaults, 65 more Robberies, 10 more Rapes, for starters. Divide those numbers by 3 for Adams County. This is Very Disturbing. We already have a police force which is understaffed, overburdened, and facing more retirees.
More negatives? If we approve a casino, many of the tax dollars we receive will be needed to cover increased social services, more police, as well as services to cover increased bankruptcies, divorces, defaults, depression, criminal activity, drug trafficking and even human trafficking which all seem to follow casinos. As a medical professional, I can say unequivocally that the physical, emotional, mental, social and spiritual health of our community will be impacted negatively. And probably the economic health as well.
If you share any of these concerns, I urge each one of you to write your city council representatives at our City Hall, 220 N. Hastings Av., and ask them to vote against the casino. (include name and address). Or E-mail the Hastings City Council website ,“Contact us” tab , then “staff directory” tab where you can give a short note, eg. “Please vote No casino. “ Let them hear from scores of concerned citizens before Nov. 11, (either way you feel), so they can more accurately assess the city’s current opinion on this major issue. To me, the potential harms will outweigh any perceived benefits of a casino here.
Richard French 710 Dockside Cove Hastings 68901
