All Americans agree that we as a nation should prosper and, in the process, preserve the constitution and our god given rights, liberties and justice for all, right?
Oh how I wish that statement was true.
Now, don’t get me wrong. Most of us love our county, but there is a group of elitists who will be just fine even if the rest of us and our country goes down the drain.
These elitists include billionaires, globalists, bought-off politicians and bureaucrats. They want more power and control over us and will do anything to get it.
This group sees American strength, independence, the constitution, our freedoms of speech, the press and worship, the rule of law, medical freedom, a blind lady liberty, and the right to keep and bare arms as things that need to be taken away from us in order for them to have their way.
How can this group get every day Americans to side with them and willingly give up these essential freedoms?
Let’s take a look at their playbook.
First: Control the narrative. I have a close friend who believes reporters take an oath of honesty and would never ever lie to us or even bend the truth to push an agenda. The truth is six corporations control 90% of all American media. With this much power they can bombard us with any narrative or spin of the news they want and (if repeated enough) many people will accept it as truth.
Second: Cancel all remaining news (or people) that undermine their agenda. They use denials, fake fact checkers, diversions, false witness and, if that’s not enough, then they disparage the person’s character or threaten their family or their livelihood. This is censorship and big tech (like Google and facebook) are complicit.
Third: Scare the public into submission. “Never let a good crisis go to waste,” they say. When anything bad happens they step up with a solution that pushes everyone to get on board with their agenda.
Fourth: Control what is taught in schools. Push this radical cancel god, hate American agenda to a captive audience of kids. I am so thankful for our good teacher, school board members and legislators who have fought against these bad curriculums.
Fifth: Divide the American people using racism, jealousy, false accusations, demonization’s or hate or use peer pressure to cancel a certain group.
Once they accomplish these things they will be able to say “up is down, and down is up” and sadly most of us will believe it or just go along with it.
That’s where we are now on some issues.
Some recent comments in Voice of the People show that some people in our community are “drinking the Kool-Aid” since they just regurgitate the media spin they hear.
I would encourage everyone to question everything.
This is especially true when the media is giving a constant drumbeat to only one side of an issue.
Tune into some of the other platforms and see the truth that is being kept from you.
You may have to dust off those think-for-yourself brain cells and put them to use.
Look at both side and form an opinion that is you own.
Let’s remember what Ben Franklin said: “A person that would give up essential freedoms for temporary safety deserves neither.”
Dave Roth
Hastings
